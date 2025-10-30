CashBunny (BUNNY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +1.41% Price Change (7D) +6.47% Price Change (7D) +6.47%

CashBunny (BUNNY) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BUNNY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BUNNY's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BUNNY has changed by -- over the past hour, +1.41% over 24 hours, and +6.47% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CashBunny (BUNNY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 124.71K$ 124.71K $ 124.71K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 134.99K$ 134.99K $ 134.99K Circulation Supply 1.50B 1.50B 1.50B Total Supply 1,618,638,402.670985 1,618,638,402.670985 1,618,638,402.670985

The current Market Cap of CashBunny is $ 124.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BUNNY is 1.50B, with a total supply of 1618638402.670985. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 134.99K.