Cappuccino Assassino (ASSINO) Price Information (USD)

Cappuccino Assassino (ASSINO) real-time price is $0.00000672. Over the past 24 hours, ASSINO traded between a low of $ 0.00000669 and a high of $ 0.00000677, showing active market volatility. ASSINO's all-time high price is $ 0.01414307, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000252.

In terms of short-term performance, ASSINO has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.11% over 24 hours, and -12.42% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cappuccino Assassino (ASSINO) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Cappuccino Assassino is $ 6.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ASSINO is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.72K.