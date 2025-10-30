Call Of Degens (COD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.00% Price Change (1D) -1.05% Price Change (7D) +11.62% Price Change (7D) +11.62%

Call Of Degens (COD) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, COD traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. COD's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, COD has changed by +0.00% over the past hour, -1.05% over 24 hours, and +11.62% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Call Of Degens (COD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.15K$ 5.15K $ 5.15K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.15K$ 5.15K $ 5.15K Circulation Supply 999.83M 999.83M 999.83M Total Supply 999,827,684.230597 999,827,684.230597 999,827,684.230597

The current Market Cap of Call Of Degens is $ 5.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COD is 999.83M, with a total supply of 999827684.230597. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.15K.