Cainam Price (CAINAM)
The live price of Cainam (CAINAM) today is 0.00143001 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.43M USD. CAINAM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cainam Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.04M USD
- Cainam price change within the day is -17.97%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Cainam to USD was $ -0.000313271367014633.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cainam to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cainam to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cainam to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000313271367014633
|-17.97%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cainam: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.20%
-17.97%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cainam Ventures (“Cainam”), based in Manhattan NY is pioneering the onramp to autonomous digital asset trading. Leveraging the cutting edge power of artificial intelligence, LLM, and best in class data analytics, we accelerate the time it takes for investors to optimize their digital capital portfolio construction strategies. Cainam deploys a refined agentic automation trading capability that seamlessly integrates and begins working across leading Web3 infrastructures, digital exchanges, social media ecosystems, extracting and analyzing real-time market signals in order to take advantage of market volatility and digital asset derivatives.
|1 CAINAM to AUD
A$0.0022594158
|1 CAINAM to GBP
￡0.001144008
|1 CAINAM to EUR
€0.0013585095
|1 CAINAM to USD
$0.00143001
