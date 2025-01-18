CACA Price (CACA)
The live price of CACA (CACA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CACA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CACA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 418.35 USD
- CACA price change within the day is +10.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of CACA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CACA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CACA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CACA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+10.78%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-26.87%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-35.97%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CACA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.09%
+10.78%
+7.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The #jechiedanslaseine movement highlights the foolishness and hypocrisy of French politicians, with the Seine River symbolizing this outrage. La caca, the flag from the meme world, represents resilience and change. Legends some say $CACA from the Seine, others from the Élysée Palace or the Louvre. We believe it comes from the people. Like everyone, La caca starts pure but must navigate a dirty world. It offers humorous yet steadfast strength, challenging hypocrisy without violence. La caca, like toilet paper, is something everyone needs and loves. C'est la caca!
