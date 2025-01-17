Buz Economy Price (BUZ)
The live price of Buz Economy (BUZ) today is 0.2143 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.22M USD. BUZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Buz Economy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.97K USD
- Buz Economy price change within the day is -5.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 15.00M USD
During today, the price change of Buz Economy to USD was $ -0.0129377185321419.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Buz Economy to USD was $ +0.0780214225.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Buz Economy to USD was $ +0.0179318525.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Buz Economy to USD was $ -0.03094513486330224.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0129377185321419
|-5.69%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0780214225
|+36.41%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0179318525
|+8.37%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03094513486330224
|-12.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of Buz Economy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.27%
-5.69%
-21.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Buz Economy is a LaunchPad on Base. Buz provides a robust ecosystem designed to propel projects to success with a suite of unique tools and resources. Projects launched with Buz harness the power of the BUZ token, tools and partners, seamlessly integrating into the Buz economy. Buz facilitates strategic partnerships, offering critical networking opportunities. Projects also benefit from increased reach and visibility through access to an expansive audience.
