ButterFly AI redefines how users connect with decentralized applications (dApps) by offering a secure, connectionless solution that fundamentally changes blockchain interactions. Our platform provides a seamless experience for users looking to claim revenue sharing, stake tokens, and engage in Leaderboard Play-to-Earn (P2E) games—eliminating the need for repeated wallet authorizations and mitigating the risks associated with traditional connection methods. ButterFly AI introduces an innovative proof-of-ownership mechanism for connecting to dApps. Instead of conventional wallet connections that require direct authorizations, users send a nominal transaction (0.0001 ETH) to a unique address generated by ButterFly. This transaction acts as an authorization that only the wallet owner can perform, ensuring that the user remains in full control of their assets while securely interacting with the platform. This process significantly enhances user security and convenience by reducing the vulnerabilities associated with typical wallet connections.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.