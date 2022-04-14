BurnX (BRNX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BurnX (BRNX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BurnX (BRNX) Information First "Buy and Burn" token on the Sonic Blockchain. 100% locked liquidity, 6% buy tax, used for buying and burning the SwapX token, putting constant buy pressure on SwapX. 4/6 goes to buy and burn SwapX, 1.75/6 goes to the treasury (treasury farms yield on SwapX with os/swpx and uses yield to bribe the guaged pool on SwapX), 0.25/6 goes to whoever calls the "buy and burn" function as a reward. There was no presale, no team tokens, no insiders, nothing. Official Website: https://burnx.win/ Whitepaper: https://burnx.gitbook.io/getting-started Buy BRNX Now!

BurnX (BRNX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 11.93K
Total Supply: $ 50.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 50.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.93K
All-Time High: $ 0.01488626
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00023862

BurnX (BRNX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BurnX (BRNX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BRNX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BRNX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BRNX's tokenomics, explore BRNX token's live price!

