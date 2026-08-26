Burnie Senders Price Today

The live Burnie Senders (BURNIE) price today is $ 0.00240978, with a 5.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current BURNIE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00240978 per BURNIE.

Burnie Senders currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,335,685, with a circulating supply of 969.66M BURNIE. During the last 24 hours, BURNIE traded between $ 0.0023536 (low) and $ 0.00286041 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0244791, while the all-time low was $ 0.00126688.

In short-term performance, BURNIE moved +0.21% in the last hour and +68.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 428.88K.

Burnie Senders (BURNIE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.34M$ 2.34M $ 2.34M Volume (24H) $ 428.88K$ 428.88K $ 428.88K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.34M$ 2.34M $ 2.34M Circulation Supply 969.66M 969.66M 969.66M Total Supply 969,657,438.113566 969,657,438.113566 969,657,438.113566

The current Market Cap of Burnie Senders is $ 2.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 428.88K. The circulating supply of BURNIE is 969.66M, with a total supply of 969657438.113566. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.34M.