Burn Reward Systeam Price (BURN)
The live Burn Reward Systeam (BURN) price today is $ 0, with a 2.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current BURN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BURN.
Burn Reward Systeam currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,440.27, with a circulating supply of 29.07M BURN. During the last 24 hours, BURN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02161275, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, BURN moved -0.21% in the last hour and +11.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 91.73.
The current Market Cap of Burn Reward Systeam is $ 12.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 91.73. The circulating supply of BURN is 29.07M, with a total supply of 108410967.1881. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.39K.
-0.21%
-2.80%
+11.36%
+11.36%
In 2040, the price of Burn Reward Systeam could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Burn is a decentralized technology team comprised of early DeFi developers, smart contract engineers, and blockchain security experts who have participated in code audits and economic model design for several well-known deflationary projects. This time, they have joined forces with top 100 community leaders worldwide (covering Southeast Asia, Europe, America, the Middle East, and other regions, with a cumulative user base exceeding 500,000) to launch the Burn project, aiming to create a truly fair, sustainable, and community-driven burning-based dividend ecosystem.
It pioneers a closed-loop model where burning equals mining and dividends equal returns, making each burn a perpetual mining opportunity.
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What is today's price of Burn Reward Systeam (BURN)?
The live price is $, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -2.80%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of BURN are in circulation?
The circulating supply of BURN is 29069642.3104876, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own Burn Reward Systeam?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of BURN across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of Burn Reward Systeam today?
The market capitalization stands at $12440.27, positioning Burn Reward Systeam at rank #7975 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is BURN being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded $-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of Burn Reward Systeam?
The recent price movement of -2.80% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
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