Burn Reward Systeam Price Today

The live Burn Reward Systeam (BURN) price today is $ 0, with a 2.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current BURN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BURN.

Burn Reward Systeam currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,440.27, with a circulating supply of 29.07M BURN. During the last 24 hours, BURN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02161275, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BURN moved -0.21% in the last hour and +11.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 91.73.

Burn Reward Systeam (BURN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.44K$ 12.44K $ 12.44K Volume (24H) $ 91.73$ 91.73 $ 91.73 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 46.39K$ 46.39K $ 46.39K Circulation Supply 29.07M 29.07M 29.07M Total Supply 108,410,967.1881 108,410,967.1881 108,410,967.1881

The current Market Cap of Burn Reward Systeam is $ 12.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 91.73. The circulating supply of BURN is 29.07M, with a total supply of 108410967.1881. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.39K.