Burn On Bags (BURN) Price Information (USD)

Burn On Bags (BURN) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BURN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BURN's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BURN has changed by -0.08% over the past hour, -2.03% over 24 hours, and -17.59% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Burn On Bags (BURN) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Burn On Bags is $ 18.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BURN is 825.62M, with a total supply of 825616104.3147409. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.72K.