Burger Money on Base is a memecoin that is focused on bringing positive impact and real value to the world, off-chain. We are the first charity coin launched on Flaunch, one of the newer launchpads on Base.

Burger Money earns “dev rev” from our launchpad Flaunch, 50% of this revenue generated goes towards charities that focus on feeding the hungry.

The remaining 50% goes towards buying back and burning $Burgers, making it the most delicious deflationary token on Base.