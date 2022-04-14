BunnyPark Game (BG) Information

"BunnyPark is a DeFi + NFT project deployed on BSC with the main focus on NFT “SaaS” incubation and product standardization that allow the output of NFT development standards, diverse gameplay, product rules and application values into a series of standard smart contracts. As the Lego provider in the NFT sector, BunnyPark is able to provide many NFT and GameFi developer teams and artists a platform to create quick combinations of NFT products.

BunnyPark Game is a one-stop game token launched for the SaaS ecosystem. BG will be used to participate in all SaaS incubated projects, including IBOs, GameBox, BlindBox, and participation in the game processes. This way, all SaaS GameFi will be connected to form a seamless BSC game circle. BG is not available via pre-sale but can only be obtained through participation in the SaaS ecosystem."