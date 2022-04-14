BunnyPark Game (BG) Tokenomics
"BunnyPark is a DeFi + NFT project deployed on BSC with the main focus on NFT “SaaS” incubation and product standardization that allow the output of NFT development standards, diverse gameplay, product rules and application values into a series of standard smart contracts. As the Lego provider in the NFT sector, BunnyPark is able to provide many NFT and GameFi developer teams and artists a platform to create quick combinations of NFT products.
BunnyPark Game is a one-stop game token launched for the SaaS ecosystem. BG will be used to participate in all SaaS incubated projects, including IBOs, GameBox, BlindBox, and participation in the game processes. This way, all SaaS GameFi will be connected to form a seamless BSC game circle. BG is not available via pre-sale but can only be obtained through participation in the SaaS ecosystem."
Understanding the tokenomics of BunnyPark Game (BG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
