bunbun Price (BUNBUN)
The live price of bunbun (BUNBUN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 678.21K USD. BUNBUN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key bunbun Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.11K USD
- bunbun price change within the day is -10.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
During today, the price change of bunbun to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of bunbun to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of bunbun to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of bunbun to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-10.63%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-39.50%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of bunbun: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.85%
-10.63%
-21.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
bunbun wuvs u bunbun is a meme community on Solana, The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun, This is a purely community-driven project. bunbun is a sweet and curious bunny who loves making friends, spreading kindness, and finding joy in all the little moments that make life special. Being a memecoin doesn’t mean we won’t have utilities. Our developers will develop some fun and useful tools for its community members as we continue to BUIDL! Our main goal is to make sure everyone has access to our utilities, so we build it with scalability in mind.
