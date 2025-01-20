What is Bullet Gate Betting Token (BULLET)

Bullet Game is Russian Roulette in Telegram. In Russian Roulette, players pass around a revolver containing a single bullet in one of the chambers. The players take turns pulling the trigger before passing the gun to the next player. If a player pulls the trigger while the next chamber is loaded with the bullet, the player dies and the game ends. Each player places a bet prior to the start of the game, and the stake of the dying player is paid out to the survivors. The Bullet Game Bot is a Telegram bot that organizes games between two or more players. After joining a game, players place bets using BULLET, an ERC-20 token used to play this game. When the game starts, the bot transfers each player's stake into escrow, and distributes the tokens appropriately at the end of the game. In order to play, each player must connect their wallet to the bot, purchase the desired amount of BULLET, and then join a channel where the bot is hosting games.

Bullet Gate Betting Token (BULLET) Resource Whitepaper Official Website