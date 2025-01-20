Bullet Gate Betting Token Price (BULLET)
The live price of Bullet Gate Betting Token (BULLET) today is 0.01656922 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BULLET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bullet Gate Betting Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 133.07 USD
- Bullet Gate Betting Token price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Bullet Gate Betting Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bullet Gate Betting Token to USD was $ -0.0040241664.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bullet Gate Betting Token to USD was $ -0.0008477127.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bullet Gate Betting Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0040241664
|-24.28%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0008477127
|-5.11%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bullet Gate Betting Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bullet Game is Russian Roulette in Telegram. In Russian Roulette, players pass around a revolver containing a single bullet in one of the chambers. The players take turns pulling the trigger before passing the gun to the next player. If a player pulls the trigger while the next chamber is loaded with the bullet, the player dies and the game ends. Each player places a bet prior to the start of the game, and the stake of the dying player is paid out to the survivors. The Bullet Game Bot is a Telegram bot that organizes games between two or more players. After joining a game, players place bets using BULLET, an ERC-20 token used to play this game. When the game starts, the bot transfers each player's stake into escrow, and distributes the tokens appropriately at the end of the game. In order to play, each player must connect their wallet to the bot, purchase the desired amount of BULLET, and then join a channel where the bot is hosting games.
