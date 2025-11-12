Bull Pepe is Matt Furie’s original Pepe in his rarest form — the unstoppable green bull, as seen at the top of the official Pepe website. He’s not just a meme, he’s a symbol of conviction, strength, and market resilience. As the most memeable bull in existence, Bull Pepe now charges forward on Base Chain, uniting degens through culture, humor, and onchain memes. Run with Bull Pepe this coming Bull Run.