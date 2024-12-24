Bugna Price (BGA)
The live price of Bugna (BGA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 236.42K USD. BGA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bugna Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 546.95 USD
- Bugna price change within the day is -10.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 47.04B USD
Get real-time price updates of the BGA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BGA price information.
During today, the price change of Bugna to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bugna to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bugna to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bugna to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-10.70%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-26.31%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-45.01%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bugna: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
-10.70%
-31.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bugna Coin is an advanced blockchain project that focuses on building a decentralized and sustainable ecosystem. As the first memecoin built on the kHeavyhash network, Bugna Coin leverages this innovative technology to provide secure and transparent financial solutions. Unlike typical cryptocurrencies, Bugna Coin is part of a broader ecosystem that includes NFTs, gaming, and smart contract support. By integrating these elements, Bugna Coin aims to offer a unique experience for users, combining entertainment and utility within the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. One of the standout features of Bugna Coin is its focus on NFTs and gaming, creating a dynamic ecosystem where users can engage with digital assets in multiple ways. Through the development of decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts, Bugna Coin supports an array of financial and entertainment services. Users can buy, sell, and trade NFTs, participate in gaming experiences, and utilize Bugna Coin in various decentralized financial operations, all within a secure and cost-effective environment. As the first memecoin on the kHeavyhash network, Bugna Coin emphasizes community-driven growth and interaction. The memecoin aspect adds a fun and engaging layer to the project, attracting users from various backgrounds, including gaming and NFT enthusiasts. With fast transaction speeds and low fees, Bugna Coin ensures that users can participate in the ecosystem with ease, whether through gaming, NFTs, or smart contract-powered financial tools. In addition to its technical advantages, Bugna Coin's broader ecosystem is designed to create long-term value for its community. Users can engage in staking, farming, and other decentralized activities to grow their assets while also enjoying the entertainment aspects brought by the NFT and gaming sectors. The development team is also committed to education, helping users better understand blockchain technology and how it can be applied to everyday life. With a long-term vision, Bugna Coin not only focuses on delivering short-term products and services but also aims to build a strong and sustainable user base. The project actively seeks strategic partnerships and continues to expand its ecosystem, positioning Bugna Coin as a unique and notable blockchain project that bridges the gap between memecoins, NFTs, gaming, and decentralized finance.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BGA to AUD
A$--
|1 BGA to GBP
￡--
|1 BGA to EUR
€--
|1 BGA to USD
$--
|1 BGA to MYR
RM--
|1 BGA to TRY
₺--
|1 BGA to JPY
¥--
|1 BGA to RUB
₽--
|1 BGA to INR
₹--
|1 BGA to IDR
Rp--
|1 BGA to PHP
₱--
|1 BGA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BGA to BRL
R$--
|1 BGA to CAD
C$--
|1 BGA to BDT
৳--
|1 BGA to NGN
₦--
|1 BGA to UAH
₴--
|1 BGA to VES
Bs--
|1 BGA to PKR
Rs--
|1 BGA to KZT
₸--
|1 BGA to THB
฿--
|1 BGA to TWD
NT$--
|1 BGA to CHF
Fr--
|1 BGA to HKD
HK$--
|1 BGA to MAD
.د.م--