budi Price Today

The live budi (BUDI) price today is $ 0, with a 27.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current BUDI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BUDI.

budi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,314.45, with a circulating supply of 973.07M BUDI. During the last 24 hours, BUDI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BUDI moved +16.94% in the last hour and -2.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

budi (BUDI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.31K$ 14.31K $ 14.31K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.31K$ 14.31K $ 14.31K Circulation Supply 973.07M 973.07M 973.07M Total Supply 973,069,982.665747 973,069,982.665747 973,069,982.665747

The current Market Cap of budi is $ 14.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BUDI is 973.07M, with a total supply of 973069982.665747. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.31K.