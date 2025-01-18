BSCEX Price (BSCX)
The live price of BSCEX (BSCX) today is 3.51 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BSCX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BSCEX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.42K USD
- BSCEX price change within the day is +1.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of BSCEX to USD was $ +0.048072.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BSCEX to USD was $ -0.0057153330.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BSCEX to USD was $ +0.4204629000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BSCEX to USD was $ +0.443467572719394.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.048072
|+1.39%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0057153330
|-0.16%
|60 Days
|$ +0.4204629000
|+11.98%
|90 Days
|$ +0.443467572719394
|+14.46%
Discover the latest price analysis of BSCEX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
+1.39%
+2.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"BSCex’s mission is to make Binance’s off-chain services available on the blockchain, develop the applications on BSC, and promote the features of decentralized finance that let our users earn tokens and gain many other economic benefits. We're developing the first Cross-liquidity Layer 2 protocol on BSC. The BSCex Aggregating Engine will find the AMMs with the best liquidity among BSC's AMMs to divide, match, and execute user's orders. Most AMMs suffer from low liquidity and the big price impact (slippage) for the vast majority of transactions. Users cannot execute the order with high volume without causing a big slippage. The BSCex Aggregating Engine will divide the order into many parts and execute each part in different AMMs to lower the risk of price slippage"
