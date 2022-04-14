Brotherhood (BOG) Information

The family will forever support crypto and the meme community. A tribute to both brothers - a symbol of unity, legacy, and brotherhood!

A memecoin inspired by the legendary Bogdanoff twins, the unseen architects of the crypto-world and beyond. From an undisclosed location, they continue to control the markets and shape our future. The plan is in motion... The only official Bogdanoff memecoin.

BOGDANOFF is a meme community on Solana, The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun, This is a purely community-driven project.