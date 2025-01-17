BROKIE AI Price ($BROKIE)
The live price of BROKIE AI ($BROKIE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 273.69K USD. $BROKIE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BROKIE AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 54.37K USD
- BROKIE AI price change within the day is +22.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.98M USD
Get real-time price updates of the $BROKIE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $BROKIE price information.
During today, the price change of BROKIE AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BROKIE AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BROKIE AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BROKIE AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+22.61%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BROKIE AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.49%
+22.61%
-57.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The meme itself revolves around "brokie" who is a cute, funny, and an ambitious figure who looks to turn his $2 investment into $1000 through his $BROKIE investment. The projects main goal is to bring light to the idea of "being broke" as everyone in this world starts broke, or is currently broke. We want to be able to bring light to the idea of "having fun with your friends" in the space. $BROKIE currently has an AI agent based persona, but the project will be expanding towards IP based content such as memes and animations as well. Overall, BROKIE is meant to serve as a community empowered by the drive to see BROKIE win, and finally achieve his 4 figure dream!
