What is BROKIE AI ($BROKIE)

The meme itself revolves around "brokie" who is a cute, funny, and an ambitious figure who looks to turn his $2 investment into $1000 through his $BROKIE investment. The projects main goal is to bring light to the idea of "being broke" as everyone in this world starts broke, or is currently broke. We want to be able to bring light to the idea of "having fun with your friends" in the space. $BROKIE currently has an AI agent based persona, but the project will be expanding towards IP based content such as memes and animations as well. Overall, BROKIE is meant to serve as a community empowered by the drive to see BROKIE win, and finally achieve his 4 figure dream!

BROKIE AI ($BROKIE) Resource Official Website