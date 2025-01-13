"Bro if I held, I would not be so poor" is a meme everyone in the memespace can relate to, timeless, edgy and relateable to everyone. It is now a community takeover and within the second day of CTO it hit over 5000 holders! Which really shows that this is a meme that has come to stay. Enjoy the memes, the fun and do not become the meme itself. If only you held bro, you would not cope so much.

