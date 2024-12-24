Brillion Price (DUA)
The live price of Brillion (DUA) today is 0.0231635 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.72M USD. DUA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Brillion Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.43 USD
- Brillion price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 203.82M USD
During today, the price change of Brillion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Brillion to USD was $ +0.0124452690.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Brillion to USD was $ +0.0226424231.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Brillion to USD was $ +0.010752260774001012.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0124452690
|+53.73%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0226424231
|+97.75%
|90 Days
|$ +0.010752260774001012
|+86.63%
Discover the latest price analysis of Brillion: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Brillion smart wallet and identity solution, will put you in full control of your digital identity, assets, and privacy. Say goodbye to complexity as you navigate the world of crypto on your terms. With Brillion, you’ll enjoy smooth identification, seamless asset management, and top-notch security features. But that’s just the beginning — as we strive to bring billions of users into crypto, we’ll keep evolving to provide you with the latest web3 features under the Brillion brand. From compliance solutions and verifiable credentials to advanced asset recovery mechanisms, cross-border and remittance functions and fractionalization of NFTs powered by AllianceBlock’s Nexera Protocol, Brillion will revolutionize the way you engage with web3.
