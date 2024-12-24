The Brillion smart wallet and identity solution, will put you in full control of your digital identity, assets, and privacy. Say goodbye to complexity as you navigate the world of crypto on your terms. With Brillion, you’ll enjoy smooth identification, seamless asset management, and top-notch security features. But that’s just the beginning — as we strive to bring billions of users into crypto, we’ll keep evolving to provide you with the latest web3 features under the Brillion brand. From compliance solutions and verifiable credentials to advanced asset recovery mechanisms, cross-border and remittance functions and fractionalization of NFTs powered by AllianceBlock’s Nexera Protocol, Brillion will revolutionize the way you engage with web3.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.