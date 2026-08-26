BRICKTON Price Today

The live BRICKTON (BRICK) price today is $ 0, with a 9.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current BRICK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BRICK.

BRICKTON currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,589.21, with a circulating supply of 995.95M BRICK. During the last 24 hours, BRICK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00120627, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BRICK moved +0.68% in the last hour and -14.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BRICKTON (BRICK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.59K$ 12.59K $ 12.59K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.59K$ 12.59K $ 12.59K Circulation Supply 995.95M 995.95M 995.95M Total Supply 995,953,374.433602 995,953,374.433602 995,953,374.433602

The current Market Cap of BRICKTON is $ 12.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BRICK is 995.95M, with a total supply of 995953374.433602. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.59K.