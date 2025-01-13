Brick Price (BRICK)
The live price of Brick (BRICK) today is 0.217027 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 64.36K USD. BRICK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Brick Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.51 USD
- Brick price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 296.54K USD
During today, the price change of Brick to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Brick to USD was $ +0.0252469462.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Brick to USD was $ +0.0722124788.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Brick to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0252469462
|+11.63%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0722124788
|+33.27%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Brick: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+13.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BRICK is the native token of Bricksestate built on the BSC BEP-20 network. BRICK is designed to empower the connection of real estates and properties through a fully transparent, community-owned platform on Binance Smart Chain. BricksEstate is a community blockchain project that will allow investors access to a variety of real estates and properties owning full or parts of these assets through fractional ownership and be part of the ever-growing real estate industry. BricksEstate aims to offer clients a verifiable record of property data that would allow the parties to complete a deal who generally don't know each other and to trust that the seller actually has true ownership of that property through both the blockchain immutable ledger and utilisation of NFT ownership certificates.
