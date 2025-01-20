Brewlabs Price (BREWLABS)
The live price of Brewlabs (BREWLABS) today is 0.0037542 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BREWLABS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Brewlabs Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.78K USD
- Brewlabs price change within the day is +6.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BREWLABS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BREWLABS price information.
During today, the price change of Brewlabs to USD was $ +0.000228.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Brewlabs to USD was $ +0.0013389140.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Brewlabs to USD was $ +0.0010840770.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Brewlabs to USD was $ -0.000625597669383572.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000228
|+6.47%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0013389140
|+35.66%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0010840770
|+28.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000625597669383572
|-14.28%
Discover the latest price analysis of Brewlabs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.54%
+6.47%
-3.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Brewlabs is one of the truest utility projects in the space today and is building and offering products and services that not only smash the boundaries on what's possible in the crypto space, but make it so that any users, experienced or inexperienced, can get involved safely and make significant investment returns while doing so. Two of the core Brewlabs service offerings are contract audits and builds for multiple blockchains, including Ethereum and the Binance Smart Chain. Brewlabs has already designed for an exponentially growing customer base enhanced and detailed contracts for successful projects and, as an audit firm, its brand for trust, comes second to none. This high level of professionalism and brand reputation has now crystallised as the new Brewlabs token which can be used across the entire Brewlabs product suite, as well as providing exclusive benefits to holders, such as the access to the latest exciting token projects through the Brewlabs staking platform. This staking platform, which also includes liquidity pool farming, through a uniquely developed staking contract which allows Brewlabs holders to get both dividends and staking rewards while staking, two forms of passive income. Approximately 40% of the supply is now locked due to Brewlabs holder staking, representing the trust that Brewlabs has built. The Brewlabs token has only just launched and with all the aforementioned developments, its potential to become the number one utility token in the entire crypto space is huge. The developer team's leaders are doxxed and have shown their significant years of commercial experience, having built companies from the ground up. With this background and the technical know how to implement, globalising Brewlabs as a recognised brand, with the Brewlabs token at the centre is the goal. The team also has multiple software engineers and developers, a community manager and a team of community moderators. This is a strong team that is delivering on their promises and bringing something truly new to the crypto space. The following is a list of some of the major products and services both live and coming soon: - Contract builds and audit services that can be requested through the Brewlabs website (Brewlabs.info) - The Golem community bot (automates social postings to a telegram channel and includes channel security, pricing and much more) - The Brewlabs Airdrop tool (air drop your BSC tokens to holders easily and cheapily) - Brewlabs staking and farming - The Brewlabs DEX and IDO platform - The Brewlabs Bridge (ability to trade across blockchains and for a project to transfer their token to other chains) - Bot Yard (The first in the world online market place for bots for Telegram users) - Brewlabs Furnace (ability to destroy dead tokens)
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BREWLABS to AUD
A$0.006044262
|1 BREWLABS to GBP
￡0.003078444
|1 BREWLABS to EUR
€0.003641574
|1 BREWLABS to USD
$0.0037542
|1 BREWLABS to MYR
RM0.016856358
|1 BREWLABS to TRY
₺0.133574436
|1 BREWLABS to JPY
¥0.586668834
|1 BREWLABS to RUB
₽0.38236527
|1 BREWLABS to INR
₹0.32492601
|1 BREWLABS to IDR
Rp61.544252448
|1 BREWLABS to PHP
₱0.219658242
|1 BREWLABS to EGP
￡E.0.188948886
|1 BREWLABS to BRL
R$0.022825536
|1 BREWLABS to CAD
C$0.005406048
|1 BREWLABS to BDT
৳0.456097758
|1 BREWLABS to NGN
₦5.856777252
|1 BREWLABS to UAH
₴0.15805182
|1 BREWLABS to VES
Bs0.2027268
|1 BREWLABS to PKR
Rs1.045995204
|1 BREWLABS to KZT
₸1.9916031
|1 BREWLABS to THB
฿0.128731518
|1 BREWLABS to TWD
NT$0.123025134
|1 BREWLABS to CHF
Fr0.003416322
|1 BREWLABS to HKD
HK$0.029207676
|1 BREWLABS to MAD
.د.م0.037692168