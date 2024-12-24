BreederDAO Price (BREED)
The live price of BreederDAO (BREED) today is 0.03452426 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.04M USD. BREED to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BreederDAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.58K USD
- BreederDAO price change within the day is -0.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 175.09M USD
During today, the price change of BreederDAO to USD was $ -0.00026479543440603.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BreederDAO to USD was $ +0.0251331227.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BreederDAO to USD was $ +0.0363024147.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BreederDAO to USD was $ +0.016812067983779435.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00026479543440603
|-0.76%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0251331227
|+72.80%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0363024147
|+105.15%
|90 Days
|$ +0.016812067983779435
|+94.92%
Discover the latest price analysis of BreederDAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.86%
-0.76%
-50.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BreederDAO is the go-to asset production factory for quality gaming assets of the Metaverse. We generate curated assets that deliver best value at scale for some of the largest guilds in the Metaverse so they can supercharge their play-to-earn economies. All asset generation tools are developed in-house and derived from a combination of comprehensive game mastery, data-driven analytics and modeling. BreederDAO is committed to equipping the next billion players and becoming a pillar of the play-to-earn economy.
