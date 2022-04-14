BreakBot (BREAK) Information

A platform where users can create their own agent to be jail broken by others to test the security of their agents. Way it works is a User will seed an Agent with an initial LP and Prompt, which then other users will try and crack to get the hidden phrase. Every attempt costs money and is added to the LP, once a degen is able to "Crack" the AI. They are rewarded with 70% of the LP money, the creator gets 20% and platform gets 10% 50% of which is burnt.