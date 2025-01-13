BrandPad Finance Price (BRAND)
The live price of BrandPad Finance (BRAND) today is 0.00256676 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BRAND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BrandPad Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 21.08 USD
- BrandPad Finance price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of BrandPad Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BrandPad Finance to USD was $ -0.0002441360.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BrandPad Finance to USD was $ -0.0003408990.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BrandPad Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002441360
|-9.51%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003408990
|-13.28%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BrandPad Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BrandPad is the most secure multi-chain IDO platform in the community allowing projects to procure funds by launching rug-free assets. This platform will help in fulfilling dreams of new creators by making their tokens a success along with ultimate security to the investors which is our foremost priority.
|1 BRAND to AUD
A$0.0041581512
|1 BRAND to GBP
￡0.0020790756
|1 BRAND to EUR
€0.0024897572
|1 BRAND to USD
$0.00256676
|1 BRAND to MYR
RM0.0115247524
|1 BRAND to TRY
₺0.0909403068
|1 BRAND to JPY
¥0.405163066
|1 BRAND to RUB
₽0.2612191652
|1 BRAND to INR
₹0.2212290444
|1 BRAND to IDR
Rp42.0780260544
|1 BRAND to PHP
₱0.1511564964
|1 BRAND to EGP
￡E.0.1298010532
|1 BRAND to BRL
R$0.0156829036
|1 BRAND to CAD
C$0.0036961344
|1 BRAND to BDT
৳0.3145051028
|1 BRAND to NGN
₦3.991825152
|1 BRAND to UAH
₴0.1090102972
|1 BRAND to VES
Bs0.13603828
|1 BRAND to PKR
Rs0.7179741072
|1 BRAND to KZT
₸1.3609474872
|1 BRAND to THB
฿0.088938234
|1 BRAND to TWD
NT$0.0849854236
|1 BRAND to CHF
Fr0.0023357516
|1 BRAND to HKD
HK$0.0199693928
|1 BRAND to MAD
.د.م0.0258986084