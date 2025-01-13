Bouncing Seals Price (SEALS)
The live price of Bouncing Seals (SEALS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.84K USD. SEALS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bouncing Seals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 104.83 USD
- Bouncing Seals price change within the day is -0.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.32M USD
During today, the price change of Bouncing Seals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bouncing Seals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bouncing Seals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bouncing Seals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.30%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-27.26%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-18.70%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bouncing Seals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.11%
-0.30%
-18.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bouncing Seals is an innovative crypto project that captivates users with its adorable seal-themed concept. The project incorporates animated seals bouncing through various virtual environments within the blockchain. Users engage in activities like collecting, breeding, and trading these animated seals as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the blockchain. Each seal possesses unique traits, fostering a vibrant community around the joyous, unstoppable bouncing of these digital creatures. The project's allure lies in its playful nature, inviting users to participate in an entertaining and engaging crypto experience centered around these lively bouncing seals.
