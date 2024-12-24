Bottos Price (BTO)
The live price of Bottos (BTO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 188.06K USD. BTO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bottos Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 375.93 USD
- Bottos price change within the day is +1.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 545.99M USD
During today, the price change of Bottos to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bottos to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bottos to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bottos to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.26%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-5.45%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-14.51%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bottos: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.12%
+1.26%
-13.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bottos is a decentralized data sharing network based on the Blockchain technology. It is also a consensus-based one-stop platform to implement the registration, distribution and transformation of the data among different participants within our broad-based AI ecosystem. Bottos’ vision is to build and become the largest global data sharing network to evolve the AI ecosystem via smart data contracts and data mining on a Blockchain infrastructure and to help people capitalize the data assets with clear ownership and better control in data privacy through a transparent and democratic mechanism.
