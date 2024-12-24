What is Bork on Ethereum (BORK)

Bork, megamind of the universe - brought to us by Matt Furie! Did You Know? Matt Furie, the creator of Bork, also designed other iconic characters, including Pepe, Brett, Landwolf, and Andy! Bork, mastermind of the universe, sat in his small temple, perched high on a plateau overlooking a bubbling mud pit. The Gobi desert stretched endlessly below, its night sky littered with stars. Most nights, Bork linked with the Martian Central Brain, transmitting thoughts across the void of space. Tonight, the news was grim; Earth was unraveling, but its people remained blind to the truth. They weren’t ready for what was to come. Yet Bork knew the time was near. In the stillness of the desert, he waited, preparing to reveal a secret that would shake their fragile world to its core. He knew he must save them. His plan is nearing fruition, Bork cannot be stopped now.

Bork on Ethereum (BORK) Resource Official Website