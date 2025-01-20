Borealis Price (BRL)
The live price of Borealis (BRL) today is 0.01144904 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BRL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Borealis Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 17.14 USD
- Borealis price change within the day is +7.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Borealis to USD was $ +0.00080242.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Borealis to USD was $ -0.0002898931.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Borealis to USD was $ +0.0004387718.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Borealis to USD was $ +0.002075601602932793.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00080242
|+7.54%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002898931
|-2.53%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0004387718
|+3.83%
|90 Days
|$ +0.002075601602932793
|+22.14%
Discover the latest price analysis of Borealis: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.53%
+7.54%
+14.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Borealis is the token for the Auroraswap DeFi platform
