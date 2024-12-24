Boosted LUSD Price (BLUSD)
The live price of Boosted LUSD (BLUSD) today is 1.28 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.09M USD. BLUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Boosted LUSD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.34K USD
- Boosted LUSD price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 2.41M USD
During today, the price change of Boosted LUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Boosted LUSD to USD was $ +0.0188586240.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Boosted LUSD to USD was $ +0.0051855360.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Boosted LUSD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0188586240
|+1.47%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0051855360
|+0.41%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Boosted LUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+1.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Chicken Bonds is a novel bonding mechanism to acquire protocol-owned liquidity (POL) for Liquity in a permissionless way. At the same time, it offers an amplified yield-earning and trading opportunity for LUSD holders. Chicken Bonds gamifies the LUSD Stability Pool yield by combining game-theoretic plays with Dynamic NFTs. These NFTs are a new and innovative concept as they change their visual representation based on the user's bonding actions and can be only acquired by participating in Chicken Bonds.
