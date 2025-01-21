Boomers on Sol Price (BOOMER)
The live price of Boomers on Sol (BOOMER) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BOOMER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Boomers on Sol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.67K USD
- Boomers on Sol price change within the day is -22.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Boomers on Sol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Boomers on Sol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Boomers on Sol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Boomers on Sol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-22.93%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-59.62%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-90.49%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Boomers on Sol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
-22.93%
-51.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
To provide a meme that the everyday man can relate too. We aim to be the working mans coin. This is a community takeover coin that has a team of dedicated holders. As community we have taken total control and rebranded the token. New telegram, New X, new Website and new DEX screener.
