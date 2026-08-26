Book of Ethereum Price Today

The live Book of Ethereum (BOOE) price today is $ 0.04253587, with a 10.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOOE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04253587 per BOOE.

Book of Ethereum currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,253,633, with a circulating supply of 100.00M BOOE. During the last 24 hours, BOOE traded between $ 0.0417856 (low) and $ 0.04831177 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.784594, while the all-time low was $ 0.00692796.

In short-term performance, BOOE moved +0.73% in the last hour and +74.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 24.06K.

Book of Ethereum (BOOE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.25M$ 4.25M $ 4.25M Volume (24H) $ 24.06K$ 24.06K $ 24.06K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.25M$ 4.25M $ 4.25M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Book of Ethereum is $ 4.25M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 24.06K. The circulating supply of BOOE is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.25M.