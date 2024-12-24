Booh World Price (BOOH)
The live price of Booh World (BOOH) today is 0.02912952 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.47M USD. BOOH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Booh World Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.53K USD
- Booh World price change within the day is +32.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 50.36M USD
During today, the price change of Booh World to USD was $ +0.00712703.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Booh World to USD was $ +0.0256019526.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Booh World to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Booh World to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00712703
|+32.39%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0256019526
|+87.89%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Booh World: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+19.92%
+32.39%
+7.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Booh World is a play-to-earn game ecosystem that brings together meme coin culture, GameFi mechanics, and an immersive gaming experience within a spooky, ghost-themed world. Central to Booh World is Booh Brawlers, where players control ghostly characters to battle enemies, complete quests, and rise up the ranks. Each Booh character can be upgraded and customized with special items and power-ups, enhancing gameplay and competitiveness in tournaments. Players earn $BOOH tokens as rewards for winning battles and climbing the leaderboard, providing a tangible incentive for skill and engagement. Booh World’s accessible design on Telegram aims to attract both crypto enthusiasts and gamers, offering an engaging, deflationary token model and a sustainable play-to-earn experience.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
