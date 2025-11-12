Boochie by Matt Furie (BOOCHIE) Tokenomics
Boochie by Matt Furie (BOOCHIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Boochie by Matt Furie (BOOCHIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Boochie by Matt Furie (BOOCHIE) Information
Meet $BOOCHIE by Matt Furie, the latest confirmed character in Matt's new book "Cortex Vortex" plus his profile picture on X!
Matt Furie’s New Book: Meet Boochie in Cortex Vortex Matt Furie, the creator of Pepe the Frog, is working on a new book called Cortex Vortex, as revealed by his editor, @beuys_on_sale_, on Instagram. The project introduces a fresh character named Boochie, who’s already catching attention.
In one illustration shared by the editor, Boochie appears as a menacing skull character, looming over others with an intense vibe. This has sparked speculation among fans—could Boochie be the main villain of Furie’s new story? Given the artwork’s tone and fan theories, it seems likely that Boochie will play the antagonist, setting up an exciting conflict in Cortex Vortex.
Boochie first debuted in ZOGZ, a collection of 111 original NFT character illustrations launched by Furie in May 2023. Keep an eye out for more updates on this intriguing new chapter from Matt Furie!
This character is Matt Furie's Dream Persona (DP). His mysterious presence suggests that he could become a key figure in the story, possibly even a main character.
Boochie by Matt Furie (BOOCHIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Boochie by Matt Furie (BOOCHIE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BOOCHIE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BOOCHIE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
