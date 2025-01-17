BonzAI DePIN Price (BONZAI)
The live price of BonzAI DePIN (BONZAI) today is 0.078243 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BONZAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BonzAI DePIN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.29 USD
- BonzAI DePIN price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of BonzAI DePIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BonzAI DePIN to USD was $ -0.0169083905.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BonzAI DePIN to USD was $ +0.0020908407.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BonzAI DePIN to USD was $ +0.01184661375001474.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0169083905
|-21.61%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0020908407
|+2.67%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01184661375001474
|+17.84%
Discover the latest price analysis of BonzAI DePIN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-12.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
One-click deployment of AI models that you own forever. Bittensor TAO Subnet Orchestration. BonzAI !
|1 BONZAI to AUD
A$0.12597123
|1 BONZAI to GBP
￡0.06415926
|1 BONZAI to EUR
€0.07589571
|1 BONZAI to USD
$0.078243
|1 BONZAI to MYR
RM0.3520935
|1 BONZAI to TRY
₺2.78153865
|1 BONZAI to JPY
¥12.16600407
|1 BONZAI to RUB
₽8.01521292
|1 BONZAI to INR
₹6.77662623
|1 BONZAI to IDR
Rp1,282.67192592
|1 BONZAI to PHP
₱4.58347494
|1 BONZAI to EGP
￡E.3.94266477
|1 BONZAI to BRL
R$0.47258772
|1 BONZAI to CAD
C$0.11266992
|1 BONZAI to BDT
৳9.51278394
|1 BONZAI to NGN
₦121.6835136
|1 BONZAI to UAH
₴3.30028974
|1 BONZAI to VES
Bs4.225122
|1 BONZAI to PKR
Rs21.82510242
|1 BONZAI to KZT
₸41.5079115
|1 BONZAI to THB
฿2.69468892
|1 BONZAI to TWD
NT$2.57497713
|1 BONZAI to CHF
Fr0.07120113
|1 BONZAI to HKD
HK$0.60873054
|1 BONZAI to MAD
.د.م0.78712458