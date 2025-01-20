Bonk of America Price (BONKFA)
The live price of Bonk of America (BONKFA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BONKFA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bonk of America Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 13.84K USD
- Bonk of America price change within the day is -16.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BONKFA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BONKFA price information.
During today, the price change of Bonk of America to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bonk of America to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bonk of America to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bonk of America to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-16.60%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-6.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-21.52%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bonk of America: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+6.56%
-16.60%
-3.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bonk of America's ATM Bot on Telegram gives Solana devs brand-new ways to reward holders including automated AI-powered raid rewards in any community's native token. The ATM Bot provably helps increase social media activity, boosts holder stickiness, and incentivizes engagement across many communities.
