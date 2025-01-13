Bonded Cronos Price (BCRO)
The live price of Bonded Cronos (BCRO) today is 0.166243 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BCRO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bonded Cronos Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 153.58 USD
- Bonded Cronos price change within the day is -2.97%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BCRO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BCRO price information.
During today, the price change of Bonded Cronos to USD was $ -0.0051051481391722.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bonded Cronos to USD was $ -0.0399192333.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bonded Cronos to USD was $ -0.0279905500.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bonded Cronos to USD was $ +0.07328084068305772.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0051051481391722
|-2.97%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0399192333
|-24.01%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0279905500
|-16.83%
|90 Days
|$ +0.07328084068305772
|+78.83%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bonded Cronos: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.33%
-2.97%
-13.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
bCRO is a liquid, tokenized representation of the staker’s staked CRO. bCRO enables stakers to gain liquidity over their staked CRO and enables the locked value of the staked CRO to be utilized across decentralized finance applications across Cronos in a composable manner.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BCRO to AUD
A$0.26931366
|1 BCRO to GBP
￡0.13465683
|1 BCRO to EUR
€0.16125571
|1 BCRO to USD
$0.166243
|1 BCRO to MYR
RM0.74643107
|1 BCRO to TRY
₺5.88998949
|1 BCRO to JPY
¥26.2497697
|1 BCRO to RUB
₽16.91855011
|1 BCRO to INR
₹14.32848417
|1 BCRO to IDR
Rp2,725.29464592
|1 BCRO to PHP
₱9.79005027
|1 BCRO to EGP
￡E.8.40524608
|1 BCRO to BRL
R$1.01574473
|1 BCRO to CAD
C$0.23938992
|1 BCRO to BDT
৳20.36975479
|1 BCRO to NGN
₦258.5411136
|1 BCRO to UAH
₴7.06034021
|1 BCRO to VES
Bs8.810879
|1 BCRO to PKR
Rs46.50149196
|1 BCRO to KZT
₸88.14536346
|1 BCRO to THB
฿5.77361939
|1 BCRO to TWD
NT$5.50430573
|1 BCRO to CHF
Fr0.15128113
|1 BCRO to HKD
HK$1.29337054
|1 BCRO to MAD
.د.م1.67739187