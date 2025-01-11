Bolivarcoin Price (BOLI)
The live price of Bolivarcoin (BOLI) today is 0.00185992 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 37.15K USD. BOLI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bolivarcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 183.70 USD
- Bolivarcoin price change within the day is -3.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 19.97M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BOLI to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Bolivarcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bolivarcoin to USD was $ -0.0003024871.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bolivarcoin to USD was $ -0.0001731144.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bolivarcoin to USD was $ -0.000234565638134244.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.43%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003024871
|-16.26%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001731144
|-9.30%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000234565638134244
|-11.19%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bolivarcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.09%
-3.43%
-0.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bolicoin (also known as Boli) is a virtual currency from Venezuela created by Satoshisimon Bolivarmoto. Our goal was to create a trusted cryptocurrency suported by the Venezuelan citizens and for the Venezuela natural resourses. The philosophy of Bolivarcoin is to follow the ideals set by others altcoins and adapt it and make it more friendly for it users by creating a social media campaign to inform about its benefits and uses.
