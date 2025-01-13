What is BlockGPT (BGPT)

What is the project about? BlockGPT is a set of AI-powered tools designed for the crypto trader, investor and learner alike, assisting users, developers, and businesses by providing them with information about Blockchain technology, Crypto topics, smart-contracts. What makes your project unique? The AI crypto tools are designed as a companion to every kind of participant in the crypto space and provides such advanced tools as how to write smart contracts, how to code a trading bot and summarize the latest crypto news. It can also provide technical analysis and crypto trading insights. History of your project. BlockGPT has been in development and released a beta version of the app about a month ago. Since then, the LLM that powers the app has been updated and improved significantly. What’s next for your project? The roadmap has outlined, as part of it, the release of the Telegram bot that users can add to their groups and get access to its set of crypto tools as a premium service. Also lined up is the release of the Twitter bot which will provide all users tag it with answers to their questions about crypto news, smart contracts, etc. What can your token be used for? BGPT can be used to pay for access to premium tools offered by BlockGPT's AI model

BlockGPT (BGPT) Resource Official Website