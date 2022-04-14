Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Information BCUG is the native governance and utility token of Blockchain Cuties Universe game that is going to be used for: Transactional operations – in-game currency for majority of existing mechanics and exclusive goods

Liquidity Providing

Gameplay farming – ability to earn tokens by performing meaningful actions within the game (true Play2Earn)

Staking and NFT based governance

Staking to mine two derivative tokens (Hero token and Political Power Token) Official Website: https://www.blockchaincuties.finance/

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.22K $ 7.22K $ 7.22K Total Supply: $ 3.87M $ 3.87M $ 3.87M Circulating Supply: $ 691.06K $ 691.06K $ 691.06K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 40.44K $ 40.44K $ 40.44K All-Time High: $ 19.51 $ 19.51 $ 19.51 All-Time Low: $ 0.00500135 $ 0.00500135 $ 0.00500135 Current Price: $ 0.01045076 $ 0.01045076 $ 0.01045076

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BCUG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BCUG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

