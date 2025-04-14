Block Agent Price (BONUS)
The live price of Block Agent (BONUS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 29.00K USD. BONUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Block Agent Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Block Agent price change within the day is -1.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 29.38M USD
During today, the price change of Block Agent to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Block Agent to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Block Agent to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Block Agent to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.54%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-92.28%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-93.56%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Block Agent: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-1.54%
+12.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BonusBlock is addressing a key challenge: acquiring and onboarding high-quality users by leveraging an AI Model for wallet scoring and white-label solutions for Web3 projects. BONUS is the native utility token for on-chain quality user Marketplace
