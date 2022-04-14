BlastFi Ecosystem Token ($BRES) Tokenomics
BlastFi revolutionizes staking with the innovative concept of restaking, utilizing the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Users are provided with a tokenized version of their staked assets, which can be reused on the consensus layer to earn additional rewards. This process enhances cryptoeconomic security across various blockchains. Whether staking assets directly on native mainnets or through liquid staking tokens (LST), users can seamlessly opt-in to BlastFi's smart contracts. BlastFi integrates with multiple blockchains using proof-of-stake consensus and acts as a validator on layer-1 blockchains. This integration simplifies staking and extends cryptoeconomic security to additional network applications, mitigating risks such as impermanent losses, smart contract vulnerabilities, and market manipulation.
Utilities of Token The BRES token serves as the primary utility token within BlastFi's ecosystem, facilitating various functions and interactions on the platform. Users receive BRES tokens as rewards when participating in BlastFi's staking and restaking activities. Key Features: Staking Rewards Transactional Utility Liquidity Provision Ecosystem Incentives
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $BRES tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $BRES tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
$BRES Price Prediction
