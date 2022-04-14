Bitrue Coin (BTR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bitrue Coin (BTR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bitrue Coin (BTR) Information Bitrue is a diversified cryptocurrency exchange dedicated to providing the most reliable digital asset management services in a simple, effective and secure way. Launched in 2018, Bitrue aims to utilize blockchain technology to bring financial opportunities worldwide. With offices across the globe, the company was built with a good mix of digital finance experts, cyber security specialists and blockchain developers, who share the same passion of redefining crypto trading experiences. Bitrue continues to develop new functionalities at a fast pace to fully serve the new wave of the digital economy. Official Website: https://www.bitrue.com/ Buy BTR Now!

Market Cap: $ 13.93M
Total Supply: $ 801.31M
Circulating Supply: $ 345.47M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 32.32M
All-Time High: $ 0.594476
All-Time Low: $ 0.01420728
Current Price: $ 0.04033298

Bitrue Coin (BTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bitrue Coin (BTR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BTR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BTR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BTR's tokenomics, explore BTR token's live price!

