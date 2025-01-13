BitPRO Price (BPRO)
The live price of BitPRO (BPRO) today is 115,936 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BPRO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BitPRO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.11 USD
- BitPRO price change within the day is -0.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BPRO to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of BitPRO to USD was $ -851.7817433521.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BitPRO to USD was $ -8,583.3449472000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BitPRO to USD was $ +6,724.2416256000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BitPRO to USD was $ +35,614.80276556057.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -851.7817433521
|-0.72%
|30 Days
|$ -8,583.3449472000
|-7.40%
|60 Days
|$ +6,724.2416256000
|+5.80%
|90 Days
|$ +35,614.80276556057
|+44.34%
Discover the latest price analysis of BitPRO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-0.72%
-3.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Money On Chain provides DeFi solutions made by bitcoiners. Money On Chain brings Bitcoin to mass adoption. To that end, it offers solutions to meet the needs of different types of users: A fully bitcoin-collateralized stablecoin (DoC). A leveraged bitcoin token conceived for the long term bitcoin holder (BPro). A governance token for staking, to vote changes in the protocol and more All this, without counterparty risk since you don't need to deliver your private keys. To make this possible we developed a unique mathematical-financial model, with proven robustness even in the most extreme market situations.
