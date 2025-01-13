Bitmark Price (MARKS)
The live price of Bitmark (MARKS) today is 0.00283459 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MARKS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bitmark Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.56 USD
- Bitmark price change within the day is -0.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Bitmark to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitmark to USD was $ -0.0001900017.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitmark to USD was $ +0.0000534799.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitmark to USD was $ +0.000852644889900274.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.09%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001900017
|-6.70%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000534799
|+1.89%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000852644889900274
|+43.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bitmark: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.47%
-0.09%
-4.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Project Bitmark is an initiative to create an every day use alternative currency. Its main project is Marking, an adoption program which fuses reputation+currency. Marking enables people to apply crypto currency simply to every aspect of their lives. Marks work as a reputation systems such as scores, karma, and likes. 'Marking' defines the process of giving reputation, giving someone a mark for something they have created, offered, or shared. Marking is a process which any person can easily do, no harder than clicking a like button. Marks are not only reputation but also a measurement of value and they are earned by every day actions and creations.
|1 MARKS to AUD
A$0.0045920358
|1 MARKS to GBP
￡0.0022960179
|1 MARKS to EUR
€0.0027495523
|1 MARKS to USD
$0.00283459
|1 MARKS to MYR
RM0.0127273091
|1 MARKS to TRY
₺0.1004295237
|1 MARKS to JPY
¥0.447581761
|1 MARKS to RUB
₽0.2884762243
|1 MARKS to INR
₹0.2443133121
|1 MARKS to IDR
Rp46.4686810896
|1 MARKS to PHP
₱0.1669290051
|1 MARKS to EGP
￡E.0.1433168704
|1 MARKS to BRL
R$0.0173193449
|1 MARKS to CAD
C$0.0040818096
|1 MARKS to BDT
৳0.3473223127
|1 MARKS to NGN
₦4.408354368
|1 MARKS to UAH
₴0.1203850373
|1 MARKS to VES
Bs0.15023327
|1 MARKS to PKR
Rs0.7928915148
|1 MARKS to KZT
₸1.5029563098
|1 MARKS to THB
฿0.0984453107
|1 MARKS to TWD
NT$0.0938532749
|1 MARKS to CHF
Fr0.0025794769
|1 MARKS to HKD
HK$0.0220531102
|1 MARKS to MAD
.د.م0.0286010131