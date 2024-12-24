Bitlocus Price (BTL)
The live price of Bitlocus (BTL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 265.64K USD. BTL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bitlocus Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 956.39 USD
- Bitlocus price change within the day is +0.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 495.31M USD
During today, the price change of Bitlocus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitlocus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitlocus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitlocus to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.82%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-26.64%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-14.47%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bitlocus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.12%
+0.82%
-24.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bitlocus 'Fiat-DeFi Investments Management Platform' is a complete investing ecosystem that allows end users to invest their fiat assets into DeFi space easily without actually directly interacting with crypto. The platform will be built on existing centralized exchange (Bitlocus CEX, established in 2018), which is fully AML and KYC-compliant and has a few fiat deposit/withdrawal options. Bitlocus is in partnership with Payrico, a crypto-friendly banking service (EMI, Electronic Money Institution; licenced in Lithuania, EU) as well as Ginger Fund (crypto-oriented hedge fund and liquidity provider). End users are provided with Tier 1 investment options from trusted DeFi projects that will be categorized based on their risk level. There will also be a guarantee fund option for DeFi investments made via Bitlocus platform.
